As an all-state, all-region and all-county golfer, Madison Panter is nothing short of elite.
She broke Allatoona’s single-round record when she shot 90 as a freshman in the pouring rain at the 2017 state tournament.
Panter was about to complete a distinguished career when she found out senior season would come to an end because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was in my kitchen when I found out, and I immediately just started crying.” Panter said.
She said that when the season was originally put on a two-week hiatus, she thought it would return by late April or May. So it stung even more when the season was ultimately canceled.
Senior year is always supposed to be your best year,” Panter said. “I was heartbroken.”
Her golf career is not over however, as Panter has signed to play golf at Truett McConnell University. She said she toured other schools, but the team atmosphere was similar to the one at Allatoona.
“I saw how much (coach Steve Patton) loved the sport, and how much he’ll take care of me.” Panter said. “(He) let me come over to his house and even meet his wife.”
Panter plans to study business, and eventually become a teacher and golf coach like her father, but she hopes to teach sophomores and juniors.
“Of course I do get to see all the struggles,” Panter said. “My father’s always motivated me and helped me through golf.”
As amember of Beta Club, Social Studies Honor Society, Key Club and Music Honor Society, Panter stressed how important her education is to her.
While these last few months have been difficult for Panter, she said it is the one thing she will never forget from her high school career.
“Usually the negative stuff will stick with you the most at this age,” Panter said. “I’ll remember not finishing the season.”
Panter said she tells herself and everyone to always stay positive. She said she still gets to play golf casually with some of her teammates and that positivity is helping her through everything right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.