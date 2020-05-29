Devastated about her lacrosse season ending early, Harrison’s Madeleine LeBrun keeps a positive attitude to be a good influence to her teammates who still have years to go.
LeBrun enjoyed her time playing for the Lady Hoyas, and she plans on coming back to support her teammates.
“Even though things are getting difficult, they have to persevere through all the challenges,” LeBrun said.
The Lady Hoyas were off to an 8-1 start, No. 7 in Class 6A-7A and had put themselves into position for a deep playoff run.
“I was devastated,” LeBrun said. “We lost a big opportunity, but it was a learning experience.”
LeBrun utilized her defensive and leadership skills on and off the pitch. As a leader she was able to build relationships with the younger players to help them adjust to varsity lacrosse. As a player, she led by example.
Mainly known as a defender, which included winning the team Defensive Player of the Year award her sophomore season, she enjoyed setting up her teammates with a chance to score. But sometimes she got to show her offensive skills late in games, when her coach would put her in to attack and score.
LeBrun was no stranger to this moment. She practiced other positions for moments like these. Although she doesn’t attack much, she felt motivated to end her last year of high school lacrosse on top. She was able to score in that role in a victory over Pebblebrook.
“I don’t really like to attack much, but as a senior, that was pretty much the last thing I wanted to accomplish,” LeBrun said.
LeBrun said she enjoyed her time as a member of the Lady Hoyas and she was thankful for the opportunity to have a successful high school experience. She has no plans on trying to compete at the Division I level, but she continues to workout and stay active. LeBrun said she plans on playing for the club or intramural team at Auburn University.
When she arrives on campus, LeBrun plans on studying professional flight, the university’s pilot training program, as she continues to pursue her love for traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.