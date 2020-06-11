Harrison's Maddy Ravenscraft is a true triple-threat.
In her time with the Lady Hoyas, she has amassed 12 varsity letters – three varsity letters every year, for four years.
For Ravenscraft, a cross country, swim, and track athlete, this feat was never out of the ordinary. It was something she had her eyes set on for many years.
“It was definitely something that was on my mind then,” Ravenscraft said referring to her middle school years. “It is one thing I look forward to every year and it was something I have always wanted to do, so I tried really hard to actually do it.”
However, her sterling accomplishment did not come without challenges, especially during her senior season.
Ravenscraft, who helped the Lady Hoyas win the 2017 Class AAAAAA cross country state championship as a freshman, came into the cross country season with a nagging injury, a nuisance that would carry over into her swim season where she competed in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay and was a team captain. Yet Ravenscraft pushed through and lettered.
Her final blow came not long into her spring sport, track and field, with the cancellation of Georgia high school sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was hard. I was definitely bummed. My injury had gotten better and I had a lot of goals that I was trying to get for the season,” Ravenscraft said.
With the track season, one of her more competitive seasons where she was expected to compete in the mile, 800 meters, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay and 4x1,600 relay, canceled, she again had to exercise patience and perseverance.
While her next steps don’t involve completing in college, they will include the lessons she learned from her athletic career. Ravenscraft said she owes much of her present (and future) success to her three sports.
Ravenscraft said she will certainly not be hanging up the running shoes or the cap and goggles. She plans on continuing to run and swim at Georgia Southern, where she plans on studying athletic training, but she will not compete on the NCAA level.
