Marietta’s Logan Vigdorov did not have a traditional path through his high school soccer career, but every obstacle along the way made him appreciate the sport more.
As a freshman, Vigdorov endured a terrible ACL injury which ended his season and had him sidelined for nine months. The injury required a unique procedure that made the recovery process harder than usual. Vigdorov was still growing so the surgery would have to be altered to avoid hindering the growth plates. This meant his ligament would have to be wrapped around his tibia and his recovery process would be longer than expected.
“It was tough and very grueling,” Vigdorov said. “I even had to learn how to walk again.”
The injury came at a crucial time in his career as freshmen are constantly trying to prove themselves worthy to the team and coaches.
“It was a big deal for me to have an injury like that so early in my soccer career,” Vigdorov said.
Vigdorov’s long and winding recovery path came to a climax during the last game of his junior year. The team was playing McEachern and looking for their first region win in an up and down season.
“We were hungry,” Vigdorov said. “We really wanted to win.”
The rivalry game was tied 2-2 heading into the 80th minute when Vigdorov asked his coach if he could move to right wing. He had not played on the wing since his injury but knew the time was right.
Minutes later a ball was played up to Vigdorov where he created room and took a powerful shot with his recently recovered right leg. The shot was blocked so Vigdorov switched to his left and struck the ball. The shot snuck past the keeper and burrowed into the back of the net giving Marietta a 3-2 lead and its first region win of the season.
“It was a breakthrough in my soccer journey,” he said. “Not only was it a big moment, but it was also an achievement of success.”
Games like those made soccer a centerpiece of Vigdorov’s high school journey. As he moves on to a new chapter in life he will not forget the memories and people that impacted him along the way.
“I will miss going out there and practicing with my teammates after school,” Vigdorov said. “It has been an honor to represent the Blue Devils and all of my teammates and coaches have been incredible.”
Vigdorov plans to attend Arcada University of Applied Sciences in Helsinki, Finland this fall. His father is a citizen of Finland and Vigdorov is very familiar with the country. He plans to major in international business as it is a versatile degree that can lead to internships and job offers down the road.
