A game as old as baseball creates plenty of opportunities for intense rivalries and big games at all levels of the sport. Those are the games that Kennesaw Mountain’s Logan Jackson appreciates the most.
“When we played Cartersville last year, that has to be the most intense game I’ve ever played,” Jackson said. “Intense because they’re a big rival. We beat them, they beat us. They’ve had a couple guys get drafted. We’ve had a couple guys get drafted. It’s a big game.”
This year, the team captain was unable to play in many big games, or many games at all. Jackson’s senior season ended when schools were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everybody really had big hopes that we’d come back and have our senior season, but as two weeks went by it kind of got to the point where everybody was like ‘it might be over,’” Jackson said.
However, he still has the memories of seasons past when he got to enjoy significant games with his team. Jackson said he liked spending time with his teammates off the field as well, especially when they traveled to Florida to play games every two years.
“It’s great to be around your teammates on and off the field,” Jackson said.
Though the Mustangs never got the chance to take off this season, Jackson will get to do so when he returns to Florida full-time to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the fall.
“I plan to study aeronautical sciences to become a pilot,” he said. “When I get down there I’ll take a couple classes, and we also have an airport, so I’ll get my hours for my license. Once I finish my hours and graduate from school I can apply to be a pilot and fly commercial.”
When he isn’t thousands of feet in the air, Jackson will be taking the field for the Embry-Riddle Eagles. He said he was excited to move further south to play ball.
“I like the heat,” Jackson said. “I had a couple offers that were in the cold, and Embry-Riddle is down in Daytona. Perfect baseball weather every day technically so there’s no better place to play baseball.”
