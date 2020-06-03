Lara Couch was crushed.
She was crushed by the weight of the moment, the weight of the crowd, and more importantly, by the weight of her teammates who saddled her to form the one universal victory formation, the dogpile.
As Marietta’s goalkeeper, Couch is tasked with the most organically defensive position in sports. One mission: protect the goal at all costs. This command rings especially true in soccer’s penalty kicks, the truest test of a keeper’s skill, speed, luck, and above all else, gusto. Couch has a lot of gusto.
Saving seven of 10 penalty kicks – a task in futility for most keepers – against Wheeler, Couch cemented her team’s victory. She had won the game and the dogpile memory Couch said, “it’s a memory I will never forget.”
However, she knew not then what she knows now. That would be the peak of her high school career – a career cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn’t changed her legacy.
Couch dealt with her share of adversity in her rise to success in soccer. Her height (Couch is listed at 5-foot-1), was surely a catalyst.
“It was definitely difficult for me,” said Couch. “I had people and coaches telling me I wasn’t good enough or that I would never be good. And I think I really used that to prove them wrong.”
While her critics remained persistent, so did Couch. Her actions spoke louder than her words. She shouldered the blame for losses, the responsibility for an innately high risk, low reward position. By her abbreviated senior season, Couch amassed a laundry list of accolades, on and off the pitch: two-time “Lamp of Knowledge” winner, several collegiate offers, scholar-athlete recognition, and she was an essential piece of two playoff-eligible teams. She had, in effect, proved her critics wrong.
More than anything, her shortened season cemented one of her most important virtues in life, perseverance.
“Soccer is something I have put a lot of time into, and I have given up many things for it,” Couch said. “Perseverance is one of my most defining qualities and has helped me get where I am today… and if others persevere and try hard enough, they can achieve what they want, too.”
Couch will have ample opportunity to test this as she heads to Georgia Southern with intentions to study kinesiology in hopes to pursue a career in exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.