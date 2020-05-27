Kell’s Kyle Kunberger was being fitted for his prom tuxedo when he heard the news about the coronavirus pandemic causing the suspension of spring sports.
“When I started thinking about golf, I thought that we had a really good chance to make state again this year,” Kunberger said. “When you talk about golf shutting down, that felt like our chance to go to state.”
Three weeks remained before the 2020 regional championship when the news broke.
Despite the announcement calling for a temporary shutdown, Kunberger knew his season was done.
“I was thinking we were more than likely done for the rest of the year,” he said. “I was looking at the news and seeing how everything was closing down and I knew it would be a chain reaction.”
Kell made an appearance at the state championship in 2019, Kunberger’s junior year, coming on the heels of a regional performance where he shot 74.
It may be no coincidence that Kunberger’s best came once his father, Bill Kunberger, took over as the Longhorns’ golf coach.
“He was over my shoulder a lot but it kind of relaxed me,” Kunberger said. “It made golf a lot more fun.”
Golf has been a family affair for the Kunbergers, and one of his favorite memories came when his team made its run to the state championship. He remembers his mother cheering him on as his biggest fan.
“Watching my mom’s reactions when we played at state last year,” he said. “We all played lights out that day. It was a little unexpected”
As Kunberger reflected on his high school golf career, he said it would be hard not to talk about the coronavirus and the effect it had on himself and other student-athletes.
Then, another memory popped into his head from a slippery day on the golf course.
“I remember falling in the mud this year, that was kind of funny,” Kunberger said. “We were out on a rainy day and the course was muddy. I slipped and fell down a hill.”
Kunberger plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall with the Goizueta Foundation Scholarship and a 4.3 high school GPA.
He plans on pursuing a finance degree through the Terry College of Business. He is interested in corporate finance with a company like Coca-Cola.
Kunberger said he will continue playing golf recreationally, and has considered joining a club team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.