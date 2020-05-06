All Kendall Colenbaugh wanted to do was get back on the field.
Shortly after her junior season, she tore her ACL, putting her senior season at Kennesaw Mountain in jeopardy. It was not something Colenbaugh was going to let get in her way.
By the time the team began conditioning work in the fall, she was back running.
"(Recovery) was a grueling process, both mentally and physically," Colenbaugh said. "I was doing everything possible to get back."
That included having to wear down her doctor and team trainer, so they would allow her to return even a few days earlier than expected.
"I wanted it to be a home game," said Colenbaugh, who played varsity all four years and was a captain the last two. "My first game back was faculty night against North Cobb."
That game was on March 10. The next scheduled game was three days later.
"I played about 25 minutes each half," the midfielder said. "It was like I never stopped playing."
In the game, Colenbaugh recorded an assist, and she had a chance to score a goal on a free kick, but the ball hit the crossbar. Two days later, the season came to an end because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were having one of our team Thursday pasta dinners after practice," Colenbaugh said. "We were all sitting there talking, and then coach got a call. Our Friday game was canceled."
Originally, Colenbaugh thought the team would come back after spring break. She said she took it hard when they officially canceled the remainder of the spring schedule.
"Honestly, I was in a state of shock," Colenbaugh said. "It hit me so hard, I couldn't even cry. This was supposed to be my good end to the season."
It made all the work she put in to get back for her one game all the more important.
"I was meant to play on March 10," Colenbaugh said. "Right now, knowing I got back in time to play is the only thing that is keeping me sane."
As it turned out, it proved to be the last soccer game of her career.
Colenbaugh will take a 4.65 grade-point average and head to the University of Virginia this fall. She plans on studying environmental thought and practice, with a minor in global sustainability.
"I have a passion toward the environment," Colenbaugh said. "My whole family is very environmentally aware."
Colenbaugh hopes to use her education to eventually work for the Environmental Protection Agency or an environmentally based business. She has also contemplated becoming an environmental lawyer.
While only getting to play the one game of her senior season, Colenbaugh said she hopes the effort she made to get back on the field is an example the younger teammates can follow.
"(The time) doesn't last," she said. "High school soccer was one of the best experiences of my life. I hope they realize they need to take advantage of their opportunities, even if you don't start every day."
