With a 4.239 GPA and numerous academic accomplishments including being a four-time Scholar Athlete recipient and co-president of the Spanish National Honor Society, there is no question that Kayla Boggess was a star in the Allatoona classrooms.
However, the soccer field is where Boggess may have shined the brightest.
The Lady Buccaneers midfielder began her career by winning MVP of her freshman team before playing three seasons on the varsity.
Her final season came to an end when Gov. Brian Kemp announced that all Georgia schools would close for two weeks due to the coronavirus.
“We’d just had our last practice. We were doing scrimmaging and stuff, so we were at the field still when it was announced that school was getting cancelled,” Boggess said. “It was really upsetting for all of us. Not the school aspect because nobody really wanted to go anymore, but especially the soccer aspect. We all were really upset and a lot of us were crying, so it was really sad.”
Though they were without their coaches, Boggess and her teammates continued to practice during the closure in the hopes of improving upon their 4-0 region record and making a postseason run. These practices lasted less than a week before schools were closed for the remainder of the year and the cancellation of spring sports became official.
Now, Boggess will continue her soccer career at Truett-McConnell University.
“I had multiple places to choose from, so whenever I would try and think about other schools and the benefits of them I would always end up thinking about Truett,” she said. “It just felt like the best option for me.”
Boggess plans to study biology and environmental sciences.
“I want to help with conservation efforts and especially measuring air pollution in our area and water pollution,” Boggess said.”I want to work with conservation and probably ecology a little bit.”
Though she will soon move on to the next level with a new team, it seems that Boggess will not be quick to forget her former teammates.
“I’ve known so many people for so long and their parents are like my second parents, or third or fourth, so it’s just a big family,” Boggess said.
