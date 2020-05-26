Kathleen Iacobelli’s senior gymnastics season at Lassiter kicked off with a photo shoot.
She and her teammates were ready to show off the squad’s new leotards and all qualify for the state preliminary meet, something that Iacobelli had already done herself her freshman and junior years. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit Iacobelli was dealt a double whammy.
“Even when it was two weeks I was thinking this is the last time I’ll ever compete in high school,” Iacobelli said. “USA Gymnastics also canceled everything through April so that took (club) and high school.”
With her club season prematurely concluded, the two-week hiatus still gave Iacobelli some hope to finish her senior season, but that changed when the high school season was canceled, too.
“I just thought, ‘Wow my high school gymnastics career is over,” Iacobelli said. “It just broke my heart.”
Iacobelli had been the captain for the last two of her four-year career on Lassiter’s team, and was a scholar athlete for three of them. She also represented Georgia at the state team qualifier in 2019, finishing fourth all-around.
Apart from gymnastics she also made a single appearance for Lassiter’s competitive cheer team her senior year -- substituting for an injured cheerleader.
Her gymnastics journey is not finished though, as she will compete as part of the acrobatics and tumbling team at Presbyterian College. This sport is a new addition to the NCAA, and Iacobelli described it as a combination of competitive cheer and gymnastic tumbling. She said she is excited to be a part of the team at Presbyterian.
“I like that PC is a smaller school, and everyone knows everyone,” Iacobelli said. “They actually care about you and what you want.”
At Presbyterian, she said she will be completing a seven-year program in special education and occupational therapy, with hopes to eventually work with children and adults with disabilities.
“I want to work with children with disabilities to help them put their best foot forward,” Iacobelli said. “I want to help (people with disabilities) feel more included.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.