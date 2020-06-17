June Mwaniki did not expect her final memories of high school to include a former NBA superstar.
“That weekend, Shaquille O’Neal came to our school for an Icy Hot commercial,” she said. “He came that Friday and then we had a workout. Monday they said we could not return.”
Mwaniki was a two-time cross-country state champion and a track distance specialist at Marietta High School. She ran the 800-meters, 1,600, 3,200 and the 4x800 relay during the spring track season.
She won most improved at the end of her freshman year and finished her junior season top-5 in the state.
Marietta won the region championship all four years Mwaniki ran for the team, and claimed a state title in 2018, her junior season.
When the GHSA made its announcement to suspend all sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mwaniki thought two-weeks was all she had to wait.
“I thought it was just going to be those two weeks but then the GHSA said that coaches could not meet up with their teams,” said Mwaniki, who was part of back-to-back cross country state championships in 2017-18. “We could not be in contact with them or have any time trials or races.”
Mwaniki grew close with her coaches and she said she looks back fondly on the lessons they passed down to the team.
One of her favorite sayings from her coach was: “Consistency would always be your best friend.”
Her fondest memories of her career came from the most difficult moments. Mwaniki remembers practicing through rain and snow as teachers and passers-by questioned how they could work out in such conditions.
“No one was outside but us doing our workout,” Mwaniki said. “Our coach was holding his umbrella and telling us we had to hit our paces even though it was so cold. Everyone was soaked but we were still happy and singing.”
As her high school running career ends, Mwaniki looks forward to the next chapter of her life which she plans to spend helping people who face challenges in their lives.
Mwaniki plans to attend American University in the fall to major in international affairs with a minor in journalism and communications.
She wants to work with nonprofit organizations that provide for and work with African countries for the first few years following her graduation.
Mwaniki lived in Kenya for four years and still spends time there with her sister. She credits her knowledge and point of view to living on different sides of the world.
She hopes her future work with the area will help improve the lives of less developed countries.
“Mostly to promote third world countries and help them develop with the same technology that we have here,” Mwaniki said. “And possibly later, try and go to another continent and do the same thing.”
