Marietta’s Joshua Holloway will go from being one of the top triple jumpers in the state to the Division I level at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Holloway was only 8 years old when he started his track and field career. He said he is motivated by his speed and discipline, and he used his long legs and competitiveness to help him to a successful sprinting and triple jumping career.
Holloway also balanced the additional role of team captain with his track and academics. He went on to be named the team's Field Event Athlete of the Year in 2019.
Other individual accomplishments made Holloway a target of Division I recruiters. He won the triple jump at the Archer Invitational, and he earned third-place finishes in the Big Orange Relays Invitational and the Westlake Christian Coleman Invitational. Holloway finished the 2019 season as the Region 3AAAAAAA champion and a Class AAAAAAA state qualifier.
Holloway and his teammates were off to a great start this season before it was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Marietta won all three meets it competed in, and it was becoming one of the potential favorites to win a state championship.
With all his success, Holloway thanked the coaching staff and his teachers at Marietta not only for their support, but for helping him prepare to continue his career at the next level.
While Holloway will be the first in his family to run track at the college level, he will not be the first in his family to play college athletics. Holloway’s cousin, Keith Jackson, starred as a tight end at Oklahoma in the mid-1980s and went on to have a nine-year career in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.
It is a career Holloway hopes to emulate. He also said his family had a lot to do with the success he has now.
“My father and stepfather were instrumental in helping me get started in track and field,” Holloway said
At Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Holloway said he hopes to major in engineering and one day have a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.