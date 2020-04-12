Jay Squire said one of his fondest moments playing high school tennis for Hillgrove came his freshman season.
The Hawks were playing Kennesaw Mountain for the Region 3AAAAAAA championship, and Squire was playing Line 3 singles.
With Hillgrove up 2-1, Squire won his match in straight sets, which secured the region title and sent the Hawks into the state playoffs. That was the start of a four-year varsity career.
"I've been playing since elementary school," he said. "I find it enjoyable. It's only you on the court and you have to think your way through the match. It's problem solving."
Squire, who played Line 1 singles the last two seasons and earned all-county honors this season, will take that problem solving skill to Georgia Tech where he plans to put his 4.66 grade-point-average to good use. He plans to study biomedical engineering or chemical biomolecular engineering.
"I would like to so something in research and development," he said. "Either working in medicine developing new drugs or working for one of the large companies making different kind of chemicals."
In a few years, Squire could be working on a potential drug to eliminate the next pandemic before it starts. Unfortunately, the current coronavirus brought his final season, and Hillgrove's state playoff hopes, to an abrupt end.
"It was disappointing," he said. "We found out that school would be closed just before we were supposed to go to our tournament at LaGrange."
For Squire, he wasn't the only one in the family to have his season cut short. His brother, Henry, found himself in the same situation while playing for Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Squire said he and his brother have talked, and understand the situation, but both wish it would have turned out different.
"Our season had a lot of potential," Squire said. "Now, we can't play anymore. The team is a unique environment in tennis. It's a small group and you are with them all the time.
He said if there is any advice he can leave with the players coming behind him at Hillgrove, it's simple.
"It may sound cliche, but make the most of every match," Squire said. "You just don't really think about it coming to an end, but you never know when it will be your last match.
The team environment is what he will miss the most when he gets to college.
"I like the competiton, but mostly the people," Squire said.
2020 Georgia Positive Athlete Nominee
