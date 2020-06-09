Harrison’s Jack Mellom knew the season was done once the postponement of spring sports was made official.
Disappointment was the prevailing emotion once he realized all high school sports, including track and field, would be under a two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were worried practice would get cancelled that Friday,” Mellom said. “That is when I presumed the rest of the year would be done for.
“I thought maybe after like 30 days. I wanted to hope for the best but I was pretty realistic with it.”
Mellom said he was upset to see his career come to an abrupt end, but he enjoyed the time he spent with his team.
He was a multi-sport athlete, also running cross-country for the Hoyas, and he was a part of the 2019 state championship team.
Mellom was a distance runner on the track, running the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter races. His personal record time for the 1,600 was 5:12.
One of his favorite meets was the annual Woodstock Distance Carnival where he ran a 5k on the track. His senior year, however, the meet was canceled because of the shutdown.
“A 5k on the track is not really offered much,” Mellom said. “It is a really good time, and we had a great time after the race, too.”
Mellom said the most fun he had was during his final outing, a home meet in Bruce Cobleigh Stadium.
“Our last home meet we had a (4x400 meter race) and my friends and I made a team going up against my other friends’ team and it was a really good time,” he said. “I think I ran a split of 57 (seconds), which was good for me. It was just a really fun race against my friends.”
Mellom plans to attend the University of Tennessee in the fall and pursue a degree in biosystems engineering. He is undecided on a career path but he is interested in working in engineering within the agricultural field.
He plans to continue running when he gets to Tennessee and is considering joining a club team.
