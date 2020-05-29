Redemption highlighted the chaotic end to Marietta midfielder Gracie Tullos’ soccer career.
Coming off of a junior season filled with two gut-wrenching losses to rival McEachern, Tullos and the Marietta girls soccer team were on a revenge mission.
“The losses were very unsettling for our team, but it gave us all a greater motivation for the following season,” Tullos said.
Marietta bounced back in 2020 to defeat McEachern in what ended up being the final game of the season. It was much needed closure in an otherwise unexpected end to her senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was hopeful that the season would keep going,” Tullos said. “But by the end of our last game I was so grateful and blessed to have the time that we did have.”
Tullos has always loved the competitive side of soccer, but many other things have also led her to appreciate the sport in different ways. Being coached by her dad through her early years within the sport has attached her to soccer in an emotional way. Experiences with teammates will also be memories that Tullos will cherish forever.
Pre-game jam sessions were some of the more memorable times during her high school career. She and her teammates would turn up the music an hour before warmups and set the mood for the game.
“We would crank up the music and jump around dancing our butt’s off,” Tullos said. “It was such a good time.”
Tullos appreciated the loving and supportive culture created by her team. She said her teammates will always have a lasting impact on her as they are family on and off the field. She will also miss hearing coach Thomas Buresi yell at her knowing it was only to make her better.
“Coach was always supportive and upbeat,” Tullos said. “When you make mistakes you want to fix it , you want to be better for him.”
Tullos plans to attend Belmont University this fall where she will study entertainment industries. She hopes to work in music business when she finishes her degree.
