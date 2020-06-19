Harrison lacrosse captain Grace Gibson has been playing the game since she was little. Despite an abrupt stop to her varsity career she is thankful for all the memories and people along the way.
Playing the sport with her neighbors as a child led to Gibson’s love of lacrosse. As she played more she fell in love with a different aspect than just friendship.
“It is a sport that you can’t win on your own,” Gibson said. “So that adds teamwork and builds heart.”
The chemistry and heart built between Gibson and her teammates was showcased on what would be the final night of her high school sports career.
Harrison was set for a match against Pope. The Lady Hoyas won and Gibson was ecstatic.
“The whole team was so hype and it was a really tough game,” Gibson said. “It was a really memorable moment.”
Moments like those were plentiful throughout Gibson’s varsity tenure. She competed for the U.S. Lacrosse Championships in 2017 and was a four-year starter at Harrison. She also played for years for Eagle Stix Blue.
Gibson will miss the relationships she formed throughout her high school career. She said the growth of her team over time, and even when the team had new coaches her senior year, she felt like the team was a family. Her coaches would never let her feel like she would fail and their encouragement led to her success.
“I’m gonna miss the coaching staff,” Gibson said. “Even though it was their first year they were very relatable and awesome.”
Her coaches thought a lot about Gibson, too.
“Grace is not only a great lacrosse player, but leader as well,” said Laura Jordan, Harrison’s director of lacrosse. “She set a great example for all the girls on our team by showing up ready to give it a 100% everyday at practice. She is one of the most tenacious defenders, and we cannot thank Grace enough for her dedication to our team this season. We can’t wait to continue to watch her shine on the lacrosse field next year at SCAD.”
She looks forward to joining a similar environment at the Savannah College of Art and Design. SCAD has won three consecutive NAIA championships and Gibson looks to help them win No. 4 this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.