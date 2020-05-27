It can be easy to overlook the team aspect of tennis because its athletes compete alone or with a partner on a 2,808 square foot court.
Campbell’s Evan Phillipson didn’t take his team for granted.
“My favorite thing about tennis is the bonds and the friendship that I share with all my friends,” Phillipson said. “Me and my team, the 10 of us or so, share a super special bond with each (other) and that’s especially important to have in a team.”
Many of Phillipson’s favorite memories came on the court, where the 2020 Cobb County Boys Tennis Positive Athlete of the Year played Line 1 doubles.
“Last year we went to the Granger Invitational down in LaGrange, which is the biggest non-playoff tournament that we have each year. We won the Division II championship, which is really big for us,” Phillipson said. “We went to the elite eight in the state playoffs last year, so that was also really cool.”
However, he recalls more than just the memories they made on the court.
“We also went to some of the attractions that they had (in LaGrange). Me and my teammates went on the safari that they had down there with zebras and all kinds of different animals and we thought that was really really fun,” Phillipson said. “We were looking forward to that again this year but we weren't able to go.”
The tournament was cancelled over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were on the court playing a match, one of our regional matches, and someone told me from behind that (the Granger Invitational) had gotten cancelled over the weekend, which I was super bummed out about,” he said.
The cancellation of the Granger Invitational was just the beginning.
“It wasn’t until later when Cobb County cancelled all the schools that I really realized that I’d played my last tennis match at Campbell, which was kind of disappointing because we had such a good team this year,” Phillipson said.
While his time with the Spartans is over, he plans to stay involved in tennis through intramurals or USTA tennis when he goes off to Auburn University in the fall.
He is considering studying business management with the hopes of working for either a church or a sports organization upon graduation.
