Wheeler’s Evan Jameson knows what it takes to work hard to get to a higher level.
He has parlayed three years at the varsity level into an opportunity to walk on West Georgia’s baseball team his freshman year.
“There’s going to be a bunch of guys already committed to playing there, so really, I’ve got nothing to lose,” Jameson said, “ It’s all up to them.”
As a captain, Jameson said his hard work and determination is only the start. He has the academics, graduating with a 3.3 grade point average, and he plans on combining his knowledge of sports and his will to help others to become something bigger than himself. He said he wants to thank his coaches -- Mark Collins, Parker Madden and Chris Butler -- for helping him grow on and off the field. He said they helped give him the opportunity to eventually play college baseball.
A left-handed pitcher and outfielder driven by his love of the game, Jameson said he and his fellow seniors made it a priority to lead the underclassmen in the right direction. Unfortunately, the Wildcats were halfway through their season, sitting at 4-9, but more importantly 3-2 and sitting in third place in the Region 2AAAAAAA standings, and in a strong position to qualify for the state playoffs, when they were told the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus. Jameson said he was angry when the coaches told them the news. The pain and disappointment that he said he felt was overwhelming.
“I might have punched a wall,” Jameson said.
He said he plans on majoring in health and community wellness to one day become a physical therapist. Jameson also said he has a back-up plan if he is unsuccessful in his bid to earn a spot on the team
“If I don’t play baseball, I can still get involved in being an athletic trainer,” he said.
