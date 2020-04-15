Ethan Stoltz has been running distance races since the second grade.
Most of the time, he did so wearing two shoes, except that one time during his sophomore year at Pope.
Stoltz was on the track for the 3,200-meter run and, just steps after the start, he lost one of his shoes.
"I got tripped at the start and lost one," Stoltz said. "I ran the entire race with one shoe."
Instead of stopping, or trying to recover his shoe, he just kept going.
"I was having a down year," Stoltz said. "That race showed me how much better I could get if I worked hard."
Stoltz's teammates and coaches were surprised, and some good spirited ribbing followed.
"I managed to run a personal best," said Stoltz, who clocked in at 12 minutes, 8 seconds. "I think I finished sixth."
Two years later, using both shoes, Stoltz has dropped his time by nearly a minute. His best time in the 3,200 is now 11:11.
More impressively, in the last meet Stoltz ran, he broke 5 minutes in the 1,600, coming in at 4:59. It was something he said was unbelievable because he had been trying to reach that mark for a long time.
"I couldn't believe it," Stoltz said. "It seems, when I do well, I feel like my fastest races, I don't feel well. I did not feel well while I was running that race."
Stoltz, who also runs the 800, said when the remainder of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, he was upset because he could not go any farther, but he looks back on his high school career fondly. Stoltz was a member of Pope's 2019 Class AAAAAA state runner-up cross country team, and he earned the team's most improved athlete award as a junior when he set personal bests in 10 races.
Stoltz is continuing to run, and he may try to walk on to the University of Georgia's cross country or track and field teams if the opportunity presents itself. He will take a 4.27 grade-point average to Athens, where he plans on studying either business or accounting.
On top of all his other activities, Stoltz also runs 5Ks and 10Ks away from school.
"I like doing it," he said. "You get to challenge yourself."
