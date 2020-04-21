Ethan Fry's senior season was shaping up to be something special.
He and his teammates had led North Cobb's baseball team to a 10-3 record, and they were 2-1 in Region 3AAAAAAA. They sat one game out of the region lead when the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I was pretty sad," said Fry, a starting pitcher and outfielder for the Warriors. "We had a quality team. I think we had a chance to go deep in the playoffs."
While the season did not go as planned, Fry was still able to reach a few personal milestones. In his previous high school seasons, he had not had much of an opportunity to show off his arm from the outfield.
This year, he quickly made up for lost time.
"I threw out four baserunners from the outfield," Fry said. "I'd really never had the opportunity before."
Another big moment came early in the season.
"I hit 90 miles per hour on the gun," he said.
The latter should serve him well as Fry continues his baseball career at LaGrange College. Fry said he expects to remain a starter once he joins the team, and there may be some openings in the rotation that he could work his way into.
It is easy to see what the LaGrange coaching staff likes about Fry.
Fry entered this season earning honorable mention as a Perfect Game Preseason All-American for the Southeast region. He was ranked as a top-300 player in the state and one of the state's top right-handed pitchers.
Fry is also not worried about facing older players in the opposing teams' lineups.
"One of my favorite memories was my first region start against Kennesaw Mountain as a sophomore," said Fry, who earned three varsity letters and was a three-time scholar athlete. "We were young and inexperienced. I was excited to get my feet wet."
Fry helped North Cobb win that series against Kennesaw Mountain. The Warriors were only 13-19 that season, but they improved to 21-10 last year, which was why Fry had big hopes for the 2020 season.
Fry said he is looking forward to getting back to playing the game he loves, and he feels for his other senior teammates who will not be playing college baseball.
"I'll really appreciate it," said Fry, who plans on studying sports management at LaGrange. "Going forward, I would tell everyone to enjoy every moment of every game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.