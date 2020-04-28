Errin Crowe is not afraid of hard work.
As a three-year varsity player on the Lassiter girls lacrosse team, Crowe said she appreciates the atmosphere of the game. She loves the coaches and the teamwork, as it makes it so much fun to complete.
However, she does not want anyone who has seen her play, or will have the chance to see her play in the future, that she is not serious about the game.
“Lacrosse is not a hobby, its a lifestyle,” Crowe said. “We’re there to grind. Everyone on the team is a hard worker, and we don’t slack off.”
That will be music to the ears of the Kennesaw State coaches as Crowe arrives in the fall as one of the newest members of the Owls’ squad.
The fact that Crowe earned a Division I lacrosse scholarship is impressive considering she did not take up the sport until the eighth grade.
“I was the latest (on my team) to start playing the game,” she said.
However, in her high school career, Crowe earned a team MVP award and twice was a scholar athlete — all while learning how to play goalie.
“Being a goalie is nice,” she said. “You are relied on, and you have to be mentally tough.”
When she arrives on campus, Crowe said she plans on studying either biology or kinesiology, with the hopes of becoming a physical trainer.
“I want to continue to work with athletes,” she said. “It sounds interesting, and working with the physically active will help keep you physically active.”
Unfortunately, Crowe has not been as physically active as she had hoped to be this spring, as the lacrosse season came to an abrupt end in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Lady Trojans were 7-3 overall and 3-0 in Area 4-6A/7A.
Crowe said this was the team that was supposed to return to the state playoffs and contend for a state championship. She was part of the team that had played for a title two years ago, and she, and her teammates, wanted another shot at Milton.
“I remember the last game very well,” Crowe said. “It didn’t seem real.
“(When the season was canceled) we were just devastated. This was our year of redemption. We were going to state. We were ready for our competition.”
Now, Crowe is looking forward to getting back to some resemblance of normal. She is also ready to return to the field with a more determined sense of hunger.
“I don’t want to take anything for granted,” Crowe said. “You never know when it will be your last game.”
