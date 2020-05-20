Transferring from North Paulding High School to Allatoona after her freshman year provided the first hurdle of a career in which Emily Kelly was forced to continue to prove herself.
She was no stranger to uncertainty, as each season she needed to prove herself to secure a roster spot on the lacrosse team. Kelly played for four different coaches in four seasons and faced the stigma of being the principal's daughter while navigating the high school landscape.
“I never had the same coach,” Kelly said. “All four years I had to try out for a different coach and that was hard.”
At first she was afraid people would think she only made the team because she was the principal’s daughter. Kelly said she worked harder to prove she belonged.
“I really didn't think it was that big of a deal and my coach made it clear that is not why she wanted me on the team,” Kelly said.
Her teammates welcomed her after seeing her earn her way on the team.
“Everyone was so nice,” Kelly said. “I fell in love and found a new family with lacrosse.”
Kelly ended her career as a four-year letterman defender. During her junior season, she guided Allatoona to the second round of the playoffs, which was the deepest Allatoona had ever gone in the postseason.
Allatoona was off to a 4-1 start this year before the season was put on hold and ultimately cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly was made aware of the shutdown as she headed to the locker room following what would be her final high school lacrosse game.
“They said make sure to get stuff out of our lockers because we would not be there for the next two weeks,” Kelly said.
She thought the season would resume after a two-week period, as did many of her peers. They never foresaw their lacrosse careers ending because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was really upset about it,” Kelly said. “I didn't know what to think, I was in awe that it was over.”
Her lacrosse career comes to an end but she looks forward to the next chapter of her life. She will attend Georgia Southern University this fall. Kelly is undecided on a major but she is interested in either education or a healthcare-related degree.
