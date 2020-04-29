Eli Morin was in bed sick when he got the news that the season may come to an end.
One hour into the Kennesaw Mountain boys lacrosse team's normal practice time, Morin's phone started to buzz. It was his teammates, saying the school administration had come down an put an end to practice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That, however, was not the first thing he thought of.
"I was wondering what my guys did to get kicked off the field," Morin said.
In fact, they did nothing, but being in bed when his senior season came to a close was not the way Morin envisioned.
"I had watched my brother and sister play their games and saw their senior night," he said. "This was my last chance with my guys who I have been playing with since middle school, and it gets taken away. I want just one more practice with them."
Morin, who played attack, leaves Kennesaw Mountain with an impressive record. As a four-year varsity starter, he was twice named the Mustangs' offensive MVP and a two-time scholar athlete. As a captain this season, he had helped the squad to a 4-4 record, but they were 3-1 in area play and in great position to earn a state playoff spot.
Morin said he was drawn to lacrosse because of the speed of the game. He tried playing baseball, but he found it too slow. He began playing lacrosse in the second grade and has been on the move ever since.
"There's never a dull moment," said Morin, who finished his career with 223 points. "The speed of the game brings a cool level of enthusiasm. The players offer the game their dedication and their hearts."
Morin said his favorite memory playing for Kennesaw Mountain came during his sophomore season, in a high-scoring game against archrival Harrison.
"We were down four to start and we kept fighting back," Morin said. "We came back to beat them in overtime (16-15). I scored the goal that pulled us within one, and then I scored the game-winner. To that point, it was the best game I had played against a quality opponent."
Morin will get a chance to again play the game he loves, for Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. He plans on studying either business or marketing. Upon graduation, he hopes to parlay his education into owning a professional sports franchise, but while he is reaching that point of success, he wants to work for either the Carolina Panthers or Charlotte Hornets.
Morin said he had a Zoom call with his teammates and coaches once the season ended, bringing a sense of closure. He said he will have a new appreciation of the sport when he gets to suit up again, and he offered the younger players some advice.
"You have to work every day," Morin said. "Take advantage of every opportunity. You never know when it can be taken away.
"I just wish we could play Harrison, Hillgrove or North Paulding one more time."
