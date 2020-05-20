Though Devynn Jackson is a veteran tennis player with 11 years of experience, the Harrison standout was unable to compete for much of the last two spring seasons.
Georgia High School Association transfer regulations caused her to miss her junior tennis season when she transferred from Kennesaw Mountain to Harrison.
Then the coronavirus pandemic cut her final season short.
Jackson played as Harrison’s line one singles player, but she said she missed being on a team during her junior season.
“It was tough, but I felt like I was able to focus more on tournaments because a lot of coaches had contacted me based off my tournament record more than my high school record because they know that the competition isn’t consistent between schools,” Jackson said. “It wasn’t terribly devastating to me playing in college, but it definitely was kinda hard just not being able to be on a team and transferring to a new school.”
Jackson said she figured her time at Harrison would be cut short when Gov. Brian Kemp announced schools would be closed for an initial two-week period.
“It obviously didn’t feel good, but at the same time I knew I was looking forward to playing in college so it wasn’t like I was absolutely devastated because I knew it wasn't the end of my career,” Jackson said.
Jackson was unable to practice with her team or play competitively during the pandemic, but she had to find a way to stay ready for competition at the next level. She found a solution close to home.
“I was hitting with my sister in our neighborhood sometimes,” Jackson said. “High school sports took up a lot of my time but it wasn’t a drastic difference because I was still able to hit.”
Now, Jackson will be joining another new team when she joins the Clark Atlanta Panthers.
“I chose Clark Atlanta because I really liked the team when I did team bonding with them at their homecoming. Also the coach was really cool and easy to talk to,” Jackson said.
Jackson will study biology with a concentration in kinesiology in order to work in orthopaedics someday. She said she would like to work for OrthoAtlanta or as a team doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.