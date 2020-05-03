South Cobb senior Dalani Cox had just finished her tennis match at No. 1 singles when she was told schools were closing and sports were being postponed due to the coronavirus.
“I was like, 'Oh shoot, this was my last match,'” the Lady Eagles' co-captain said. “We had our parting ways. We were hoping that we could come back and play, but we took a bunch of pictures after the match and chatted with teammates online to keep up.”
The question of whether Cox, who was voted as the most dependable player on the team, and her teammates could continue the tennis season wasn't her only concern when she was informed that school was closing. She was also an editor on the yearbook staff and said that the yearbooks were still roughly two weeks from completion.
Cox still had time to meet with the staff in person. The remaining assignments were given, and everyone worked from home while having online yearbook chats to monitor each other's progress.
Other hobbies and activities has kept her busy over the years. She played the oboe, participated in the school marching band and even sewed in her spare time.
Tennis didn't come into the picture until she was in middle school.
When she first took a class at Sweetwater Tennis Center, she said she wasn't sure if she liked the game. She stopped playing momentarily and regained interest when her friend Nina Chambliss talked her into trying out for the South Cobb team.
They both made team and played doubles together their freshman year before Cox worked her way up the ladder to No. 1 singles. Her strengths on court is returning serve and putting opponents on the run.
“I started liking tennis better once I got into high school because I started having fun while getting better,” Cox said. “I knew friends on the team and it was competitive as we were trying to get better.”
Cox plans on attending Spelman College in the fall. She's still undecided on a major and career path.
