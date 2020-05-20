Everything was in upward momentum for Connor Old as he headed into track season at Walton.
He had won the Class AAAAAAA state championship in cross country and was planning on running at the University of Georgia in the fall. But Old was not expecting a two-week hiatus of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he was originally taken back by the decision.
“Everyone thought it would just be a little intermission,” Old said. “I was just going to push on and continue training.”
When the decision was finally made to cancel the season Old said he was initially angry.
“For running you have to put in months and months of work for a 4-10 minute race,” Old said.
Now that Old has had time to reflect on his high school career, he is happy with how everything has turned out.
“Winning state really helped put me on the map,” Old said. “And this year everything felt like it came together.”
He added that he will never forget the feeling of bursting into tears with his teammates and coaches after they found out they won the cross country state championship.
Old has won at every level of his career. He was the JV county champion in the 3,200 meters as a freshman and sophomore, as well as a county champion in cross country his freshman year. Everything culminated in Old leading his team at this year’s cross country state championship with a fifth place individual finish. He had broken his personal record in three consecutive track meets during the abbreviated season.
In addition, he ran a personal best 4:26 mile and finished 10th at the Wingfoot Cross Country Classic with a career best time of 15:38.
He plans to study business at UGA, and he is looking forward to expanding his education there.
“You can’t just be a runner and the classroom is what will help me out for the rest of my life,” Old said. “Growing up I wanted to be a lawyer, but I think I’ve moved away from that,” he joked.
Old will be running the 8K and 10K for the Bulldogs, a step up from his typical 5K, but he said he is ready for the challenge and is looking forward to the experience.
