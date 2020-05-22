In the first tournament of the season, Connery Meyer finished 1-under par in the Cobb County Golf Championship. He helped Mount Paran Christian win by 20 strokes.
Less than a week later, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that schools would close for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meyer’s final high school season was truncated when the closure was later extended for the remainder of the school year.
Meyer was one of five seniors on the team, and said that he is close with many of his teammates.
“We all play at the same home course and we’ve been friends for years,” Meyer said.
In his junior season Meyer and the Eagles fell just short of the GHSA Class A-Private school championship.
“Even though we didn’t win, I knew we had to get it going at the end and I birdied four out of the last six holes to try to give us a shot,” the 2019 All-State golfer said.
The statewide closure of schools last March put an end to Meyer’s state championship aspirations.
“I was sad to see it because I know that we were probably the best team in our division and we had a really good shot at winning state this year,” he said. “The chance we missed trying to win state this year will probably be a major topic (going forward).”
However, the end of Meyer’s senior season did not mean the end of his days competing on a golf course, as he will play for Western Kentucky next year.
“Love the campus, love the coach. I felt like he gave me a good chance to get playing time as a freshman, which I really valued,” Meyer said. “Practice facilities, school and everything just felt right when I visited.”
Meyer’s golf career may even extend beyond his days at Western Kentucky.
“I plan on being a business major and I want to play professional golf after I graduate,” he said. “If golf dosen’t work out, I’ll go back to school, get a law degree and try to be a general manager of a sports team.”
Meyer has been able to continue practicing for his move to the next level during the pandemic.
“At first I took a little bit of time off because it was sad. Not only did my school get cancelled, but my summer tournaments did too so I felt like there was nothing to practice for,” Meyer said. “As of right now I’m practicing a lot just to make sure I’m ready for any tournaments I get to play in the summer and for college golf in the fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.