Brooke Hart began playing soccer at 7 years old.
After trying swimming and tennis, she said playing on the pitch grabbed her and would not let go. Hart wanted to get to know the game better, and after settling in at forward, it did not take long for her to enjoy the crowd reaction after scoring a goal.
"You get a lot of recognition for scoring goals," she said. "It's a rush. It's a feeling of knowing you have been able to help the team."
Hart played a lot of organizational and travel soccer playing for the Southern Soccer Academy, Concorde Fire and Georgia’s Olympic Developmental Program. The experience helped her earn an invitation to try out for the Puerto Rican national team.
Having family in the U.S. territory made Hart eligible, but she had second thoughts about competing in that direction.
"After a lot of thinking, I turned it down," Hart said. "It wasn't the right time."
Without having to worry about that tryout, it was time for her to join the high school team at Hillgrove, where she was a starter and letter-winner the last two seasons.
Last season, Hart earned first-team all-region honors, as well as Hillgrove's Will to Win award. This year, she helped the Lady Hawks to a 7-1 record and 4-0 mark in Region 3AAAAAAA, and it appeared as if they were poised to make a long playoff run.
That is when the coronavirus pandemic led to the remainder of the season being canceled.
"It really hurt," Hart said. "We were really starting to roll."
The abrupt end also meant a missed personal opportunity for Hart. With eight games left in the regular season, she had already scored 19 goals and had 10 assists, and she was on pace to shatter Hillgrove's single-season goal-scoring mark.
"I really didn't know about it until my dad told me the record was 31," Hart said. "I did want to break that record."
Hart is looking forward to getting things back to normal and returning to the pitch as a member of the soccer team at Georgia State, where she wants to study architectural design.
Hart said she chose the Panthers because of the way coach Ed Joyce and his staff recruited her.
"Coach really spent time getting to know me as a person and as a player," Hart said.
