Having played the last three seasons at Walker, Brittany Brownlee wanted to spend her senior year at Harrison High School, where she could team up with the friends she grew up playing with playing soccer.
Although the season did not go as planned, Brownlee said the few weeks she spent in a Harrison uniform were worth it.
Brownlee was a midfielder joining a team with a wealth of experienced at the position, but Harrison's coaches still wanted her on he field full-time, so she switched to center-forward.
She quickly became a scoring machine, with 12 goals in only eight games. What ended up being Brownlee's final game came against Parkview, when she compiled a hat trick en route to a 4-2 victory to improve Harrison's overall record to 6-2.
"We had talked to her about playing forward, and she had a great attitude about it," Harrison coach Jonathan Gross said. "She had that determination and drive to get better at that position."
Brownlee's primary goal was to lead Harrison to a state title – her older sister, Brooke, was on the Lady Hoyas' 2017 championship team – but she and her teammates were not given that chance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was definitely disappointed about soccer season being canceled,” Brownlee said. “We had a strong group of girls that had the ability to win a state championship. As devastated as I was, I was proud to look back on the season because of how much we grew as a group and people wanting to play different positions, including myself.”
At Walker, Brownlee was a starting midfielder who earned Playmaker of the Year honors in consecutive seasons. She was also an all-region player for a Lady Wolverine team that lost in penalty kicks in the state quarterfinals her sophomore year and in the second round her junior year.
Brownlee was also invited to participate in the 2019 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Soccer Junior Showcase and the 2019 Georgia High School All-Star Game.
While Brownlee cannot redo her senior season, her soccer career may not over yet. She will attend Georgia Tech in the fall, where she plans on joining her older sister on the school's club soccer team.
Since she was forced to stop playing at Harrison, Brownlee has gained a bigger appreciation of the game.
“If and when I play at club, I will definitely appreciate the team feeling more, because I know how quickly time will pass,” Brownlee said. “My parents like to watch me play, so it will be fun playing in front of them again.”
Brownlee was born into a soccer family. Her mother, Tracey, led Vanderbilt to a pair of Southeastern Conference titles. Brownlee was 3 when she first took the field and she never looked back.
At Tech, she plans to major in industrial engineering with a minor in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.