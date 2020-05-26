Lacrosse was not the first sport that Brianna Stephens became passionate about.
She wasn’t introduced to it until her freshman year at Kennesaw Mountain, but that didn’t soften the sting of an abrupt ending to her career because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I didn't know at that moment that it was the last time I was going to be coached by coach (Kristina) Mater,” Stephens said. “To think that we couldn't keep going and see each other get better is kind of hard to take in.”
Stephens sat for most of her freshman season at Kennesaw Mountain, but she has been the starting goalkeeper since her sophomore year.
“Michy Ramos really helped me when I started,” Stephens said. “I just fell in love with how everyone works together and I really liked goalie.”
Stephens and Kennesaw Mountain earned a state playoff berth the past two seasons but got off to a slow start this season.
The lone win came against North Cobb and unexpectedly was the final game of the season. Kennesaw Mountain’s next match was supposed to be its senior night.
Stephens said this season was one of growth for the Mustangs because they were so young. She was looking forward to seeing how the team would respond to its first win but she is also grateful for the time spent with her teammates.
“I'm gonna miss how we kept each other's heads up,” Stephens said. “We always fought through everything and kept pushing each other forward.”
In addition to lacrosse, Stephens spent all four years of high school playing basketball and softball for Kennesaw Mountain. She split time at first base and catcher and was named team captain for her senior year on the softball team.
Stephens began playing softball 10 years ago and it has been her favorite sport since. She’ll continue her softball career at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she’ll pursue a degree in criminal justice.
“As soon as I got there, it really felt like a good home,” Stephens said. “They were a family up there. You can see that everybody has the same goals needed to grow. Especially with the team, they look out for each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.