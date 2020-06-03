Goosebumps. The reaction we make when bearing witness to something beyond description, comprehension, and sometimes, belief.
Goosebumps is all Kennesaw Mountain head lacrosse coach Kevin Pena felt as his star attacker, Ben Hull, ripped through an unthinkably astonishing over-the-shoulder, no-look shot that pierced through the net for a goal. Throughout the entire sequence, Hull’s eyes were looking not at the goal, but at his coach.
“I’ll never forget his eyes and those goosebumps,” Pena said.
“Ben has been the best player all four years and deservedly so.”
Hull has amassed a list of achievements and awards that include: US Lacrosse All-American, one of only 30 attackers invited to try out for the national U-19 squad, a Kennesaw Mountain record 450 career points, 101 single-season goals -- a school and GHSA record -- and he is top-70 nationally in all-time career points, career goals, and single-season goals according to LaxRecords.com.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Pena said Hull fundamentally helped change the culture of the program. Hull helped the coaches lead conditioning workouts, and led the offensive practices for his teammates.
Pena said Hull’s lacrosse IQ is “way beyond his time,” and “atypical of a high school kid”.
“His intangibles are way beyond his years,” Pena said. “He is always the most dangerous man on the field.”
Things were not given to Hull, especially not in his senior season. Hull’s career ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic, which likely kept him from pushing his records even higher.
Hull will continue his lacrosse career next season when he suits up for the University of Michigan. Pena does not expect anything to be different on the college level.
“You can certainly look at his stats, but you get more benefits out of his character and who he is,” Pena said. “He has unbelievable work ethic. He puts in work when no one watches. There are kids who get greatness and kids who only get good. Ben gets greatness because he works for it.”
