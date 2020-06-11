She had been there before, the same gut-wrenching conclusion, the same tears, even the same internal drive for peace. Harrison’s Averi Visage’s season was over. Only this time, there wasn’t another next year.
Only a season ago, Visage and her teammates sat on the pitch talking for hours and eyeing the sky as if looking for a clue for what went wrong and what was next. They had just lost the state championship game and their season was over.
Flash forward to this year, 2020. The two-time captain sat in the all too familiar position. Her season was over, yet she and her teammates did nothing wrong. Nothing was won, nothing was lost.
“I think that was when it hit me and was like, ‘I don’t know if we will ever come back’,” said Visage, a four-time scholar athlete, when she heard the news her season was cut short. “I was laying on the turf, staring at the sky, and really trying to come to peace with it.”
She said hard work and perseverance is what got her to where she is today. Admittedly, Visage was not a natural with the ball. The former rec league, turned club player, turned varsity standout, credits her “hard work over everything.”
The hard work paid off with becoming a two-time state finalist, two-time region champ, four-time scholar-athlete, two-time all-region player, and one-time state champion. On the club level, Visage was a three-time US Soccer National Training Center invitee and a four-year member of the Georgia Olympic Development Program.
In addition, Visage carried a 4.4 GPA, earned Harrison MVP honors her junior season, and she earned a scholarship to play Division I soccer at Virginia Tech where she will study business.
“I think you can’t leave out how much I really adore the whole Harrison community and how much I fell in love with it, she said. “It changed me forever and I’ll never be the same. I’m going to take away so much love, and care for the next community at Virginia Tech.”
