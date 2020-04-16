Ashley Burns said it was a moment she had been waiting for.
Late in the second half of the Kennesaw Mountain soccer team's game against Harrision, Burns scored to put the Lady Mustangs ahead of the perennial state champion Lady Hoyas, but she knew it was not over.
"Last year, we were up 1-0," Burns said. "In the last 18 seconds, they scored on a free kick and then won in overtime. It was heartbreaking."
With Kennesaw Monutain leading 2-1 and time running down, Burns said she was blank in the moment, just working to make sure the score stayed the same until the game reached full time.
When it did, and the Lady Mustangs had beaten their Due West rival, Burns said her teammates celebrated something they had worked to obtain for four years.
"It was literally the best feeling of my life," said Burns, who had been playing the game for more than a decade. "The team all sprinted on the field, and we jumped around in a huddle."
It was a high point of a high school career full of them.
Burns, who played center forward, earned the Golden Shoe award as the team's leading scorer as a freshman. As a junior, she was named the team's offensive player of the year, scoring 23 goals to set the single-season scoring record.
It also offered a few lows. In each of her first three seasons, Burns suffered nagging injuries that forced her to miss time, but that was nothing compared to when her senior season was brought to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"That was the hardest to take," Burns said. "For the seniors on our team, we've been playing together since we were 5 years old. We always talked about our senior season and having our senior night."
While many of her teammates will not get the chance to play soccer in college, Burns will, making the short move to Kennesaw State to suit up for the Owls and study biology, with the hopes of becoming a dentist.
Burns said getting to this point has been a true learning experience.
"It's put my whole life in perspective," she said. "I can't go to class. I can't go to practice. I'd do anything to have a chance to practice with my team. It's going to make me work 10 times harder."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.