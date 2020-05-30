After winning a state championship, coming back the next season with the same intensity to win another is no easy task.
Angel and Bella Ferary, and their Mount Paran Christian teammates, were set to do just that and repeat as the Class A-Private state track champions.
Both started running track their sophomore year as a way to stay fit for volleyball, but it turned into much more when their 2020 class became the core of the track team.
“I think seven of the eight girls that run the 4-x-400 meter are seniors,” Bella said. “We both just hope (the classes behind us) are motivated to get another state title, and maybe even beat our records.”
When the track season was put on a two-week hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ferary twins did not want to stop training for the Cobb County championships, and the ultimate goal of another state title.
“We kept running over and over again until parents were worried that we were out too much,” Bella said.
Both said during that time, the best thing to be was optimistic about their final track season.
“We kept going for that extra ring,” Angel said.
When the final decision came to cancel the remainder of the season, both were devastated to lose their chances at retaining the state title.
“As a senior it was heartbreaking because I wouldn’t see my classmates again,” Bella said. “But as an athlete it was like well, no more two-peat.”
As they reminisce about their time together on the track they both will remember distinct moments from their state-crowning meet last spring.
“I was the last leg on the 4-x-100 and Bella handed off to me and screamed, ‘Go, go go. They’re right behind you’ when there wasn’t anyone near me,” Angel joked retelling the Lady Eagles state-winning event.
Bella said she will remember the 4-x-400 when they qualified in eighth, the last spot.
“We didn’t expect to qualify at all… we ended up getting fifth, but we celebrated like we got first,” Bella said. “As long as we were better than North Cobb Christian,” she said.
The practice before the state meet that consisted only of tackle football, the 4-x-400 teams would run against themselves at their own home meet after everyone else left, and the bond between the class of 2020 and the rest of the track team are what the Ferary twins said they will miss the most.
Next fall both sisters are attending Georgia State University to play on the school's sand volleyball team, but they said they will still get out on the track to stay fit.
