Alison Tickner vividly remembers getting hit in the face with a tennis ball.
"Right between the eyes," she said.
For Tickner, it is not quite the end of the story, but a piece of what has become one that she will tell for years.
"I need to give you the backstory first," she said.
Late last season, Tickner was driving a Hillgrove teammate to a match when another driver hit and totaled the car the tennis players were driving in.
Despite the accident, Tickner was able to continue to play, although with an unknown ailment.
"I was playing with an undiagnosed concussion," she said.
The diagnosis came after the state playoffs concluded, but not before she played the most memorable match of her high school career.
Hillgrove was playing Woodstock in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Tickner was playing No. 2 doubles, and the match turned into a min-marathon.
"We played a three-hour match," she said. "We lost the first set and won the second 7-5. The third set was tied 6-6 and went to a tiebreaker. We finally won 13-11."
During the match, Tickner took the shot to her head with the ball.
"It wasn't on purpose," she said. "She was at the net and it just came right at me."
A year later, Tickner said she still has some effects from the concussion, but it has not kept her from doing anything she has wanted to do. It also gave her a point of pride to take with her to college.
"I was excited I made that kind of impact on my team," Tickner said. "I didn't give up."
Tickner, who began playing tennis in the third grade, played all four years at Hillgrove, including the last two on varsity. She said one of the reasons she liked the sport was for the individuality and the ability to show off her skills.
This year, Tickner was able to show off her skills on and off the court.
While undecided where she wants to go to college, Tickner, who was also in the color guard and played French horn in the concert band, said she wants to pursue a career in art. She has already two illustrations published in books designed to help children learn to read, and she hopes to continue creating comic art.
This season, Tickner's two passions collided when she helped create a team logo, drawing the image -- a female tennis player in the middle of a serve -- that was put on the back of the team shirts.
The shirt was one of this year's highlights in a season cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic -- one Tickner said ended much too soon.
"It was really hard (when they canceled the season)," she said. "It was sad because, skill-wise, I really felt like I was stepping up my game."
