Aayanna Minott was on top of the world as she felt the rain beat down on her and her teammates. Kennesaw Mountain had defeated Harrison for the first time in Minott’s high school career, in what would be her final opportunity.
“They were always a team that we struggled against,” she said. “To be able to beat them at Harrison, on their field, was really accomplishing and one of the best feelings.”
Minott and her fellow seniors would remind each other of that game for the rest of the season.
It was a competitive match, and one the Kennesaw Mountain girls had to earn. Minott said the atmosphere and weather only added to the experience.
“It was our biggest game and one that I will always remember, Minott said.”
She also knew she would never forget how her final high school season came to a premature end because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everything that is happening this year, it is crazy,” Minott said. “The challenges that were thrown our way senior year. It is just crazy how we graduated and how everything ended.”
Minott faced challenges in her career, including position instability, throughout her four years at Kennesaw Mountain.
Her coach moved her around the pitch, and she said it was difficult to settle into one role because it changed each season. She played out her senior year at center back, helping her team to a 6-2 record before the season’s end.
“I would get comfortable near the end of the season but then a new challenge would come up,” Minott said.”
Minott made the varsity squad for three years and was a team captain her senior year. She was named to the 2020 All-Region 3AAAAAAA first team. She was also on the cross country team her junior and senior years.
Minott plans to continue her decorated soccer career at the collegiate level and has signed to play at Jacksonville State. She received a full athletic and academic scholarship because of her 4.076 GPA.
Minott is ready to take on that next chapter.
“To see where everyone goes, I am just excited for what the future holds,” she said. “I really appreciate the coaching staff and everything they have done.”
Minott plans to study nursing in college and draws subject interest from her mother who teaches nursing at Emory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.