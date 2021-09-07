With the game scoreless, Georgia senior defensive back Christopher Smith intercepted Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and returned it for a touchdown.
Right beside Smith as he entered the end zone was fellow senior Letavious Brini. Two players who saw limited starting time before the 2021 season, but made all the difference against the Tigers.
“I believe, when you believe in yourself and believe in all the hard work you put in, everything will come to you,” Brini said.
Smith appeared in all 10 games last season, starting the final five games of the year. Brini played in seven games in 2020 and started in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.
Brini’s final two games of the season were his most productive, setting career highs in tackles. In the final game of the regular season, Brini set a career high with three tackles before setting his new career high weeks later with five tackles against Cincinnati.
“Those games last year prepared me to just slow down the game and not be as nervous,” Brini said. “The game comes slow, so just going through those games really helped me for sure."
Part of the reason both players saw limited time at their position was because of the players ahead of them for past seasons. Players like Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and Richard LeCounte saw a lot of time on the field for Georgia before being drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.
While those players are away from the program, Brini said he heard from his former teammates who gave him tips and reminders.
Smith’s interception made the difference in a close 10-3 win that will impact Georgia’s potential bid at a spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff. That was Smith’s first interception of his college career.
The defensive backs provided the lone touchdown of the game, but also gave Georgia’s defensive line an opportunity to get to Uiagalelei in the backfield. The Bulldogs earned the first of seven sacks in the game with just over nine minutes in the first quarter.
Georgia rushed only three players on the defensive line, but because Clemson’s wide receivers were covered, Uiagalelei had no options. Nolan Smith took advantage, sacking Uiagalelei on third down and forcing a punt.
The defensive back room went through a lot of changes in the offseason between players leaving for the NFL and new faces coming into the program.
Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae made his coaching debut with the Bulldogs against Clemson. He was named to Georgia’s coaching staff after serving in the same capacity for West Virginia.
Joining him from the Mountaineers was junior defensive back Tykee Smith. He missed the game against Clemson after suffering a foot injury in the preseason, but head coach Kirby Smart said last week he hopes to have Smith back soon.
This group of defensive backs are not unfamiliar with competition, as they have been competing for playing time throughout their careers at Georgia.
Now, it's their turn to help lead the defense through the upcoming season. The Bulldogs’ defense made the difference in the opening win after spending years and games waiting for their opportunity.
“You can't just walk in here and be immediately perfect and do everything right, you have to gain experience,” Smart said. “Those guys have done that and they have been behind some good football players and they did wait their turn, fight and battle.”
