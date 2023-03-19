Georgia went scoreless for the final 2-plus minutes, and second-seeded Iowa held off the 10th-seeded Lady Bulldogs for a 74-66 win Sunday in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament in Iowa City, Iowa.
Georgia (22-12) cut Iowa's lead to 68-66 on Audrey Warren's 3-pointer, but the Lady Bulldogs committed turnovers on each of their three next possessions. The Hawkeyes (28-6) put the game away at the free-throw line, where star Caitlin Clark made each of her final four attempts.
Iowa moved on to face either Duke or Colorado in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Seattle.
Georgia played Iowa close throughout the game and threatened to become just the second team to win in Iowa City this season across 18 games.
Up two after the first quarter, the Hawkeyes extended their advantage to 10 on McKenna Warnock's 3-pointer with 7:30 remaining in the second, but the Lady Bulldogs went on a 19-10 run to close the half and trail by one.
Georgia held one-point leads on two occasions in the third quarter, but Iowa used a 7-2 run to lead by four going into the final 10 minutes.
The Hawkeyes never again trailed.
Clark, Iowa's three-time first-team All-American, finished with game-highs of 22 points and 12 assists, while Monika Czinano narrowly missed a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds
Diamond Battles led Georgia with 21 points, followed by 12 apiece from Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson. Jordan Isaacs had 10 rebounds and Alisha Lewis 10 assists.
