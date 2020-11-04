The balance of power on the Cobb school board hinges upon the county’s final votes.
As of midnight, one of the three competitive school board races remained tight. In post 7, encompassing west Cobb, Democratic challenger Lindsay Terrebonne had 17,519 votes, or 50.12%, while incumbent Republican Board Chairman Brad Wheeler had 17,437 votes, or 49.88%.
In post 1, encompassing northwest Cobb, Democratic challenger Vickie Benson fell to Republican incumbent board member Randy Scamihorn. Scamihorn had 25,430 votes, or 56.95%, compared to Benson’s 19,222 votes, or 43.05%.
In post 5, which includes parts of northeast Cobb, Democratic challenger Julia Hurtado fell to Republican incumbent David Banks. Banks claimed 23,399 votes, or 52.1%, while Hurtado had 21,509 votes, or 47.9%.
Democratic candidate Leroy Tre Hutchins will win a seat on the board in post 3, his south Cobb district, after running unopposed. He will replace outgoing Democratic board member David Morgan.
All results are unofficial.
If Terrebonne defeats Wheeler, then Democrats will gain a majority on the seven-seat school board.
