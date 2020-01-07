My gas, water, and electric bill (as well as cable and phone) all charge sales taxes. Why? We don’t have much choice on some since they are more of a necessity. In addition to forcing taxes on us without choice to raise state revenue, it lays an unnecessary extra burden on those with tight budgets, like the elderly who face other increases annually.
Why not track down unpaid online sales taxes? Increasing fees on state law violations? Or how about revising economic incentives we’re offering to industries (like cutting the 30% transferable tax credits to movie and TV production companies to 20-25% or based on a sliding scale of proven volume of economic benefit) that may not be generating the enormous benefits as originally expected. (See Opinion: DICK YARBROUGH: Is Hollywood’s impact on Georgia’s economy just more make-believe? 8-15-2019)
My hope is that with the pending 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly, Don Parsons (Chair, Energy, Utilities, & Telecommunications, a Republican, and longest serving member of the Georgia General Assembly who has, in my opinion, never proposed the elimination of these taxes on utilities), as well as David Ralston and Gov. Brian Kemp take action to eliminate sales taxes on utilities. But I’m not holding my breath.
Jim Parker
Marietta
