For the last five years I have spent multiple weeks in Orange County, California. In part because my
daughter and I are raving fans of Disneyland but during these trips I pay more attention to what’s
happening economically and politically than just riding Space Mountain. The parallels between Orange
County and Cobb County are incredible. For starters both have booming economies with help wanted
signs everywhere. The Cobb Chamber has championed the notion that the crane is the official bird of
Cobb County, it is a great line and of course, quite accurate. Meanwhile in the OC there are fourteen
hotels currently under construction. Both counties have a tremendous amount of tourism, fifty million
people visit Orange County annually while the Cobb Travel and Tourism office reports the economic
impact of tourism here is reaching 4 billion dollars and employs more than 30,000 people.
But it’s not just tourism and economic success that the counties share. For decades both epitomized the
growth of sunbelt suburbs, car culture and an enormous influence on faith. From megachurches like the
Crystal Cathedral to Calvary Chapel and Rick Warren’s Saddleback, Orange County brought popular
culture, relaxed dress and a youth movement transforming what many Christians experience on Sunday
mornings. Cobb has plenty of examples, too from Johnson Ferry to NorthStar and soon, Passion City.
Demographics are changing, too in these counties and again almost simultaneously. In 1980, Orange
County was eighty percent Caucasian, now it is majority minority with Hispanics and Asian’s leading the
changes. Cobb of course has become more diverse, particularly since the last census in 2010. The
majority population has dropped from 62 percent to 53 between 2010 and 2015 and it is entirely
possible that in the 2020 census Cobb will join Orange as a majority minority county.
Both are also highly educated. Cobb being the most educated county in Georgia with over 200,000
residents holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree. In Orange County approximately a third of residents
have the same qualifications and enjoy a median income of 120,000 per year.
And then, of course there’s the politics. The first Republican House Majority in 40 years was led by
Marietta’s 6 th District Congressman, Speaker Newt Gingrich. President Nixon referred to Orange County
as his “Western White House”. The two counties were considered bastions for the Republican Party
until 2016. Hillary Clinton would become the first Democrat to win in Orange County since the New
Deal. 19 straight Presidential elections went between FDR and Secretary Clinton. Even Arizona Senator
Barry Goldwater won Orange County. Closer to home, Clinton would become the first Democrat
nominee to win Cobb in forty years. Things would get even tougher for the GOP in the midterms with
Democrats winning Cobb by 30,000 votes or more in statewide contests and in Orange County
Democrats swept all seven Congressional districts. While the LA Times and other media outlets have
proclaimed the GOP dead in these fast-changing suburbs, it’s probably a more complicated picture. In
both counties Republicans still have majorities in municipal, county and state positions.
What does the future hold for these counties- probably plenty of excitement, growth and innovation.
The Anaheim Resort and Cobb Galleria area are districts that are becoming more urbanized and may
eventually resemble major US cities. Both counties are seeing a more diverse candidate pool and the
GOP will need to attract more minorities such as Congressional hopeful Young Kim, a Korean American
small business owner. With these once bright red counties becoming purple the hope would be for a
certain level of bipartisanship. And while manufacturing and defense jobs post World War Two were
central to each economy, in addition to those today we see technology, services, healthcare and yes, entertainment in these thriving communities. Not everything is rosy, though. Both counties have
transportation challenges, there’s a section of freeways known as the “Orange Crush” though the
addition of HOV lanes and realignments have improved the interchanges. Cobb Commuters are now
enjoying the benefits of the Peach Pass but neither county has answered all their transit needs. And
there’s the homeless situation which like transit provides no easy answers. The only certainty is that in
these wealthy and educated counties that population is sadly growing.
Why does it matter to compare these two counties- simply put they are reflections of where our country
has been and where it is going. Despite being separated by 2000 miles they are like mirrors.
