Editor’s Note: This United Press International story appeared in the “A Salute to the Lunar Landing” special section of the Sunday, July 20, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal.
WASHINGTON (UPI) — A 50-cent piece sized silicon disc, to be dropped on the moon by the Apollo 11 astronauts, is inscribed four times with the name Richard Russell, Georgia’s senior senator.
Russell’s name appears more often than anybody else.
The small disc will also contain the electrically inscribed statements of President Richard Nixon, and former presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, along with goodwill messages from the leaders of 73 countries.
The names of past and present top officials of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration are also listed on the disc.
Russell appears on the historic plaque as president pro-tem of the U.S. Senate, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and as a member of the committee on aeronautical and space sciences and of the sub-committee on independent offices.
