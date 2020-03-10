Reggie Perry of Mississippi State and Mason Jones of Arkansas were named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year.
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was named SEC coach of the year in his first season in the league. Williams guided the Aggies to a 10-8 conference record and finished in a tie for sixth in the league. Texas A&M was predicted to finish 12th in the SEC when the season began.
Perry, the only SEC player to average double figure points and rebounds this season, and Jones, the conference’s top scorer at 22 points a game, each received four votes from the panel of 14 AP voters.
Both players were the only unanimous selections for the AP All-SEC first team. Joining them on the first team are Kira Lewis Jr. of Alabama and the Kentucky duo of Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards.
Anthony Edwards, the Georgia freshman and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, was the runaway pick for newcomer of the year. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 19.5 points a game.
► Duke freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. is both The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton is the coach of the year.
Carey and teammate Tre Jones were the only unanimous picks to the AP All-ACC team announced Tuesday, a day after the league named Jones its player of the year. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey earned eight votes for AP player of the year while Jones earned six in voting by 15 journalists who cover the ACC throughout the league’s 10 states.
Carey was the unanimous choice for newcomer of the year after averaging team highs of 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 58% for the 10th-ranked Blue Devils. It marks the third straight year a Duke player swept the AP awards as top ACC player and newcomer, following Marvin Bagley III in 2018 and AP national player of the year Zion Williamson last year.
NBA
Cavs, new coach Bickerstaff agree to multi-year contractCLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers and coach J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to terms on a multi-year contract Tuesday.
The Cavs announced the deal with Bickerstaff shortly before their game in Chicago, where they started a six-game trip. Bickerstaff has Cleveland playing its best basketball this season since taking over when John Beilein suddenly resigned last month
Although they still have one of the NBA’s worst records, the Cavs have shown major improvement in a short period under Bickerstaff. They’re 5-5 going into Tuesday’s game against the Bulls and the Cavs have had more energy and exhibited more togetherness than at any time for Beilein.
Bickerstaff was promoted after Beilein stepped down after 54 games in his first season. He had been serving as an associate head coach under the 67-year-old Beilein, who cited personal health issues as one of his reasons for leaving a job he thought he was ready to handle.
The 41-year-old Bickerstaff previously coached in Houston and Memphis before coming to Cleveland. He led the Rockets to the playoffs in 2015-16.
NFL
Steelers, Cowboys set for annual Hall of Fame GameCANTON, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, who will be inducted this summer.
The game opens the preseason schedule Aug. 6, with Cowher and Johnson entering the hall two days later.
It will be the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason game — tied for the most by any team. They have each gone 3-3 in the game.
The players entering the hall in August are: safety Troy Polamalu of the Steelers, safety Steve Atwater of the Broncos, receiver Isaac Bruce of the Rams, offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson of the Seahawks and Vikings and running back Edgerrin James of the Colts.
► Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl.
The Ravens made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter. Yanda will formally retire in a news conference Wednesday, in which he will be joined by general manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh.
The 35-year-old Yanda played in 191 games, including playoffs, and has been an anchor on the Ravens offensive line since being picked out of Iowa in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft. He was a first-team AP All-Pro twice and named to the second team four times.
