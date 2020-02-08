KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan said he took a “professional NFL hit” when he slammed into a parking meter while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade.
LaRue Bell, 43, whose collision was caught on video, told The Kansas City Star that the pass was intended for him but that the parking meter denied him the opportunity Wednesday.
“That was my Super Bowl,” said Bell, who acknowledged he was feeling a little sore when he arrived Thursday at his job with National Beef Leathers in St. Joseph, where he noticed coworkers laughing at the video of the failed pass on social media.
He soon learned millions of others also were watching it online. Even Mahomes checked in on Twitter, asking “Yo is the dude who hit the parking meter okay.”
MLB
Popular OF Hunter Pence returning to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Hunter Pence could hardly hide his enthusiasm about returning to San Francisco.
“I have GIANT news... I’m back!” he posted on Twitter along with a photo of him walking across the street to the ballpark.
A fan favorite while playing parts of seven seasons for the Giants, Pence is returning on a $3 million, one-year contract that will give the young club a veteran presence in both the outfield and clubhouse in a season of big change ahead.
The Giants announced Friday night they had signed Pence, who can also earn up to an additional $2.5 million in various roster and performance bonuses.
On its Twitter handle, San Francisco posted: “Reunited and it feels so good ... Welcome Back, @hunterpence.”
To which Pence responded, “Feels SO good!”
► The Texas Rangers have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cleveland closer Cody Allen, who will report to major league spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, Allen would get a one-year contract that includes a $1.3 million salary while in the major leagues.
Allen was 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels last season. The 31-year-old right-hander had at least 30 saves in three straight seasons with the Indians from 2015-17.
Allen is Cleveland’s career leader in saves (149) and in appearances (456) and strikeouts (564) by a reliever.
The Angels released Allen last June after he spent time on the injured list with a lower back strain. He signed a minor league deal with Minnesota in June but was released about a month later after 11 appearances in the Twins’ farm system.
Texas also agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Brandon Mann. The 35-year-old pitched in Japan last year. Mann was with the Rangers briefly in 2018 while spending most of the season with Texas’ Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock.
NBA
Struggling Hornets waive forwards
Kidd-Gilchrist, Williams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams on Saturday.
The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft, but he found himself out of Charlotte’s rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played in only 12 games, averaging four points.
The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons in Charlotte.
However, Kidd-Gilchrist struggled with his shooting despite efforts to improve his form. He shot 47.5% from the field during his career and 28% from 3-point range.
The Hornets finished 7-59 in the 2011-12 season but wound up with the second pick in the lottery. That allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to draft Davis, a perennial All-Star, with the first pick, which proved to be a devastating blow to the development of the Hornets’ franchise.
Golf
Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur
postponed due to new virus
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur has been postponed next week in Thailand because of the new virus from China.
That makes three golf events canceled or rescheduled because of the coronavirus that has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide and killed more than 700 — nearly all in China — since the first illness was reported in December.
The LPGA Tour previously canceled the Blue Bay LPGA scheduled for the first week of March in Hainan Island, China. The PGA Tour China Series moved its qualifier at the end of February from China to Singapore.
The Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur, organized by the R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, was to be played next week at Siam Country Club. The winner receives exemptions to the Women’s British Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
“The decision has been taken amid serious concerns for the safety of players and officials traveling during the current coronavirus outbreak,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said. “Our utmost priority is to ensure their safety, and the advice we have received in the last 24 hours is that we should not ask them to travel at this time.”
