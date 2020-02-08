KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan said he took a “professional NFL hit” when he slammed into a parking meter while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade.
LaRue Bell, 43, whose collision was caught on video, told The Kansas City Star that the pass was intended for him but that the parking meter denied him the opportunity Wednesday.
“That was my Super Bowl,” said Bell, who acknowledged he was feeling a little sore when he arrived Thursday at his job with National Beef Leathers in St. Joseph, where he noticed coworkers laughing at the video of the failed pass on social media.
Major League Baseball
Popular OF Hunter Pence returning to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Hunter Pence could hardly hide his enthusiasm about returning to San Francisco.
“I have GIANT news... I’m back!” he posted on Twitter along with a photo of him walking across the street to the ballpark.
A fan favorite while playing parts of seven seasons for the Giants, Pence is returning on a $3 million, one-year contract that will give the young club a veteran presence in both the outfield and clubhouse in a season of big change ahead.
► The Texas Rangers have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cleveland closer Cody Allen, who will report to major league spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, Allen would get a one-year contract that includes a $1.3 million salary while in the major leagues.
Basketball
Struggling Hornets waive Kidd-Gilchrist, Williams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams on Saturday.
The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft, but he found himself out of Charlotte’s rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played in only 12 games, averaging four points.
The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons in Charlotte.
Women's Golf
Asia-Pacific Amateur postponed due to new virus
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur has been postponed next week in Thailand because of the new virus from China.
That makes three golf events canceled or rescheduled because of the coronavirus that has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide and killed more than 700 — nearly all in China — since the first illness was reported in December.
The LPGA Tour previously canceled the Blue Bay LPGA scheduled for the first week of March in Hainan Island, China. The PGA Tour China Series moved its qualifier at the end of February from China to Singapore.
