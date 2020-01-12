MARIETTA — Rugby ATL played its first home game Sunday at Life University’s Lupo Family Field and came away with a 34-33 win over NOLA Gold in its opening preseason match.
ATL will open its regular season February 9 at home against the Utah Warriors.
With the stadium mostly full, Atlanta came out aggressive during the first quarter and scored the first 18 points. NOLA fought back but Rugby ATL kept its distance, and Duncan Van Schalkwyk gave his team separation in the second quarter when he dived over the try line for a 34-19 lead.
With the teams opting to play a 40-minute third quarter to allow more players time on the field, NOLA scored twice to cut the lead to one point before the ATL held on defensively.
“I thought we wanted to work hard in today’s game and we certainly did that,” Rugby ATL coach Scott Lawrence said. “There was a lot of effort there. It is early in the season. We didn’t expect a perfect performance but we expected one that they’d be proud of, and I think we got that.”
After it was announced in September 2018 that Atlanta was getting a Major League Rugby expansion team and opting to play its home games at Life University, the program made more history Sunday against NOLA.
Martini Talapusi was the first to score points at Lupo Family Field, and Austin White scored the team’s first try.
“(Sunday) was a great example of what we have been able to achieve,” said flanker Jason Damm, a Marietta native. “I think our culture is going to help us out a lot. We have a lot of positivity and good voices in the locker room, and I think it showed.
“Beating New Orleans is a huge launching off point. We got the win and we’re just going to be compounding on that and hopefully that will carry us into the season.”
Major League Rugby began play in 2018 with seven teams — Austin, Colorado, Houston, San Diego, Seattle and New Orleans. After New York and Toronto joined the league in 2019, each team played 16 games with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.
Now with Atlanta, Washington DC and New England adding programs, Major League Rugby is going to an eastern and western conference format. Each team will play its conference member twice and will have one game against all the non-conference teams.
Since becoming a franchise, Rugby ATL has gotten involved with the Atlanta community in order to gain fan support by using a similar strategy as the Atlanta United when they joined Major League Soccer in 2017.
The team has been active in working with youth rugby programs, visiting shelters and making appearances at the Marietta Square, Lawrence said.
“We think the people of Marietta have been great to us,” Lawrence said. “They are out here in force today and there’s going to be more of them at the next one, and it’s going to be exciting.”
