To commemorate this special occasion, The Rotary Club of Marietta has partnered with the Rotary Club of Smyrna and our newly sponsored club, Rotary Club of Atlanta – Brasil, to provide informative literacy packages, including a book, to every baby born in WellStar Kennestone Hospital throughout its year-long 100th anniversary.
RCoM applied for and was awarded one of only four $10,000 Rotary District 6900 Competitive Grants for 2019-2020. These funds, along with additional money raised from tonight’s event and other fundraisers this year, will allow RCoM to distribute approximately 5,500 tote bags filled with information promoting early learning, language nutrition and skills that will carry a child successfully into Pre-K ready to succeed.
The RCoM program will focus on oral language acquisition and helping parents and caregivers in the community understand the simple, “no-cost” value of talking to babies, encouraging free play and the importance of providing a language-rich environment for their infants.
