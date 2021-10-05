Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) reacts after hitting a double during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) slides into second base for a double against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (6) during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Corey Knebel (46) pitches during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) reacts after striking out three batters with the bases loaded during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) pitches during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) reacts after being pulled from the game during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor (3) slides into second base with a double during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor (3) scores a run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) reacts on third base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) looks on during the seventh inning in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) reacts after a strike out during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) makes a catch to force out Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (6) during the sixth inning in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks on during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) reacts after a strike out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols (55) talk during the sixth inning in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol (48) reacts after being pulled from the game during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) reacts during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol (48) reacts during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) reacts during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol (48) pitches during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol (48) reacts during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols (55) reacts during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol (48) pitches during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) celebrates with third baseman Ehire Adrianza (23) after hitting three run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Ehire Adrianza (23) hits a double during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts celebrates with second baseman Trea Turner (6) during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a RBI double during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) runs to third base during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports