ROME -- For a game in which the defenses shined for much of the first three quarters, it was the offenses that created a wild fourth-quarter that culminated with a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute to lift Rome over Pebblebrook 30-28 on Friday at Barron Stadium.
The Wolves, who led 17-7 at the end of the third, dug down deep after surrendering the lead to Pebblebrook with 3:02 remaining as the Falcons went on top 28-24 on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Qamar Grant to Mysone Pickens.
But after getting the ball back on the kickoff, Rome (3-1) methodically, calmly worked it down the field with several big throws from quarterback Reece Fountain and clutch catches by multiple receivers before Fountain found Will Bray for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds to play.
After the extra point was missed, the Wolves' defense came up with a game-sealing stop that was finished off with a fourth-down sack of Grant.
With Rome leading 17-7 to open the fourth quarter, Pebblebrook (2-2) wasted no time getting right back in the game as Grant connected with TJ Holmes on a 71-yard touchdown pass on the first play to cut the deficit to 17-14.
The Wolves answered on the ensuing drive to push lead back to 10 as Fountain hit DK Daniel for a 58-yard touchdown on a screen pass.
Pebblebrook didn't go away, however, as the offense drove right back down the field and cut it to one possession on a 3-yard touchdown run by Janerious Jackson.
After the Falcons got a defensive stop, they hit the long scoring pass to Pickens from Grant to go on top and set up the wild ending.
Fountain finished with 208 yards passing and two touchdowns on 21-of-31 throws. Daniel was the top receiver with 89 yards on seven catches and a touchdown, and Bray hauled in four catches for 54 yards and the game-winning score.
Jaedon Harmon was the top rusher for the Wolves with 88 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. Harmon scored from 1 yard out in the third quarter to push the lead to 17-7 after kicker Diego Cordon gave Rome a three-point lead by nailing a 25-yard field goal on the first drive of the second half.
Grant had a strong night for Pebblebrook with 206 yards on 18-of-25 passes for two touchdowns. Holmes finished with an impressive 10 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Both offenses struggled in the first half as the Pebblebrook offense was forced to punt twice and stopped on fourth down twice. The Falcons only touchdown of the first half came on a 32-yard fumble return by John Floyd to put them up 7-0 following the Roosvins Josil extra point with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter.
Rome’s offense put together its best drive late in the first and early in the second quarter as a long march downfield culminated with a 3-yard touchdown run by Harmon to tie things up at 7-7 following Cordon’s extra point with 8:53 remaining in the half.
Rome is off next Friday before opening up Region 6AAAAAA play on Sept. 23 at home against Allatoona. Pebblebrook will host Denmark next Friday in another non-region contest.
