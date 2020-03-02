Competition between the Hillgrove and Marietta boys could get both interesting and intense.
Not only do both teams have the talent to win the Cobb County and the Region 3AAAAAAA meets this season, both are capable of winning Class AAAAAAA state meet as well.
The Hillgrove boys are coming off one of their best seasons a year ago, finishing runner-up at both county and region while taking third at state, and they are bringing mostly everyone back.
Marietta won both county and region last season only to settle for sixth best at state, and the Blue Devils graduated only two key athletes from that squad.
This will be the final season for Hillgrove coach Latashia Ironside, who will be relocating to south Georgia after the school year. Her husband and longtime Hillgrove football coach Phil Ironside recently took the head coaching position at Worth County High School.
That said, she is looking to go out on what could be Hillgrove’s best boys season.
That is if the Hawks can stay injury-free.
“I just think about getting through the season healthy,” Latashia Ironside said. “If we can get to sectionals healthy, anything’s possible.”
Both the sprint events and the jumps expect to be Hillgrove’s forte this season.
The Hawks are returning three runners that helped them capture a state title in the 400-meter relay last season in seniors Issaiah McCray, senior Tre Walker and junior Andrew Worthy.
MCray is also expected to contribute in the long jump and triple jump while Worthy and Walker will both help out in the sprints. Sophomore Emory Floyd will also add depth in both the 100 and 200 along with the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Both DJ Tucker and Isaiah Wilson are senior triple jumpers for Hillgrove. Junior Jalen Davis is back to do the long jump and may play a part in the 400 relay, and junior Steve Dessources will help with both jumps and hurdles, and junior Tyler Booker will assist in both relays.
Hillgrove also has members of its cross country team, led by senior Noah Hayes, who will contribute in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Along with the sprints and jumps, the Hawks are also in good shape in the throws. Senior Andrew Granger is doing both shot put and discus. Junior Jabreel Salam is sticking with discus and junior Jordan Abernathy the shot put.
Hillgrove also have two pole vaulters in senior Luke Willis and junior Harriston Bakkar, and senior Kam Lee will run both 110 and 300 hurdles.
The Marietta boys are seeking their first state title since sharing one with McEachern in 2008. Having athletes with experience competing at the state level will work to their advantage.
Like Hillgrove, the Blue Devils do not want injuries to interfere.
For that reason, coach Nick Houstoulakis is taking a more cautious approach to the season. Instead of going hard early and risking fatigue at the end of the year, he said he is taking a more cautious approach to workouts this season in order to keep his athletes healthy and fresh.
“In the past, I learned over time that tough kids are tough kids, regardless of the conditions,” Houstoulakis said. “We are making sure injuries are dealt with correctly. Everything we do, our distance, our throwers, we are going to chart repetition, mileage, and the meters kids run and make sure that we don’t overdo it.”
With all the talent he has this season, Houstoulakis would like to keep them at full strength.
Junior Kamari Miller is among the best distance runners in the state, taking third in state in the 3,200 last year. Senior sprinter Jaylin Johnson took fifth in the 100 last season. Senior Jevan Terry will be key in both hurdles and jumps. Senior Titan Bullock and sophomore Marice Brown will help with the throwing events, and senior Josh Halloway is back to do the triple jump.
